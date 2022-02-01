TSI Helps Marine Business Run Silent

To help shipbuilders meet increasing demands to reduce the impact of noise on marine life, Técnicas y Servicios de Ingeniería, S.L (TSI) has obtained technology especially for the construction of ‘silent vessels’.

In addition to environmental effects, the health of staff and the vessels themselves can also be affected by a loud ship. Noise is often an indicator of onboard vibration problems that can lead to equipment and system damage.

In response to these issues, TSI has invested in technology from noise specialist, Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) which enables measurement of the exterior noise generated by all types of ships; in particular, underwater radiated noise (URN) and its impact on marine fauna and ecosystems.

TSI’s technical department has three HBK sound level meters (Types 2270 and 2260), an OmniPower Sound Source Type 4292, Power Amplifier Type 2734, Sound Intensity Probe Type 3599 and three Type 8104 hydrophones, to tackle the different measurement and test campaigns that are regularly carried out in the development of newly built ships and operational projects.

With this technology, TSI has a leading role in the construction of ‘silent vessels’, becoming a specialist consultant on noise and vibration for shipbuilders in Spain.