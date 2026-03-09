Tsuneishi Acquires GTT Repair License
Tsuneishi Yura Dockyard has completed the prescribed technical training and consequently obtained an Approved Repair Yard license from GTT.
GTT’s membrane containment systems currently equip approximately 85% of the LNG carrier fleet in operation worldwide.
To date, Tsuneishi has focused on repair work for MOSS-type LNG carriers, accumulating a total of 108 completed vessels since the first one in 1982. “We will continue to develop our capabilities to enable repair and maintenance of both MOSS-type and membrane-type LNG carriers, responding to future changes in LNG maritime transport trends,” said the yard.