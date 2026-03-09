Marine Link
Tsuneishi Acquires GTT Repair License

March 9, 2026

Credit: GTT

Tsuneishi Yura Dockyard has completed the prescribed technical training and consequently obtained an Approved Repair Yard license from GTT.

GTT’s membrane containment systems currently equip approximately 85% of the LNG carrier fleet in operation worldwide.

To date, Tsuneishi has focused on repair work for MOSS-type LNG carriers, accumulating a total of 108 completed vessels since the first one in 1982. “We will continue to develop our capabilities to enable repair and maintenance of both MOSS-type and membrane-type LNG carriers, responding to future changes in LNG maritime transport trends,” said the yard.

