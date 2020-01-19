Tsuneishi Delivers 500th TESS Design Bulker

Japanese shipbuilding major Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivered the 500th newbuilding in long running bulker range the Tsuneishi Economical Standard Ship (TESS).



The TESS64 Aeroline bulker Sarita was delivered to Ugland Shipping by Tsuneshi Heavy Industries (Cebu) in November last year marked the 500th vessel of a TEES design to be delivered.



"As indicated by its name “TESS”, the TESS series features fuel consumption performance with excellent economy, and high versatility that is easy to use. TESS, our representative brand, has been a favorite with customers since the first ship was completed in 1984," said a press release.





While Handymax bulk carriers used to have a deadweight of 36,000 tons, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding was the first in the shipbuilding industry to introduce the 40,000-ton TESS40 to the market, which have been highly evaluated by ship owners, especially the ones in Europe.



"This made our market expand. The custom-made shipbuilding used to be common in the shipbuilding industry. Tsuneishi Shipbuilding developed a standard ship model based on market research, and is able to propose solutions to customers," said the press release.



Variations, such as TESS45, TESS52, and TESS58 were gradually added. The 300th ship was completed in January 2012. TESS64 AEROLINE (a 64,000-ton type bulk carrier) is the 500th ship and has a distinctive rounded streamline-shaped bow, with wind pressure resistance reduced by 10% compared to conventional models. It is also equipped with FAIS, which improves engine combustion efficiency, and an electronically-controlled engine, both of which improve fuel efficiency by approximately 20% compared to the TESS58.



Fresh Air Intake System, or FAIS, is an air supply system using an air duct to directly intake fresh air from outside the ship to enhance engine combustion efficiency. Compared to conventional systems, this can lower the temperature of the air supplied to the engine by approximately 10 degrees Celsius.