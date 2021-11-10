TT Club Taps Blunsum as Chief Technology Officer

Freight and logistics insurer TT Club said it has appointed Kevin Blunsum as its first Chief Technology Officer.

Blunsum is a highly experienced and well-respected member of the London-market insurance community. Over his 30-year career he has held a variety of positions engaged in insurance technology development and change management with Deloitte, EY, Accenture, and more recently with Aspen Insurance as Director of Business Transformation.

Blunsum will be working closely with Lisa Gibbard, the recently appointed CIO of TT Club’s management company, Thomas Miller to ensure alignment with other businesses in the group. Gibbard herself has career-long expertise in global IT and operations of global financial services organizations, in particular focusing on defining and implementing business lead technology strategies, driving innovation and operational risk management.

Kevin King TT Club’s COO said, “The timing of this appointment, the first CTO TT has ever had, and indeed a first for any Thomas Miller managed business, reflects our belief in the centrality of technology to the services offered to our Members and the industry. Thomas Miller businesses have long been able to leverage the knowledge of our Group Chief Information Officer, but the digital transformation underway in both the transport and insurance industries demands we have a technology heavyweight focused only on our Memberships current and future needs 24/7. Kevin’s unmistakable caliber and track record in technological advancement affirms this commitment.”

Commenting on the appointment of a CTO in the context of TT’s corporate strategy, CEO Charles Fenton said, “In recent years, with the help of management consultants McKinsey, we embarked on wide-ranging, qualitative research into the opinion of industry leaders on what the future holds for the container industry over the next twenty years or so. A key finding was that digitalization and data analytics, in addition to the automation of processes would cause a fundamental shift in the sources of value creation. Recent global events have indicated an acceleration in these forces for change and Kevin’s appointment is an integral part of the business strategies we are employing in response.”