TT-Line Cancels Order at FSG

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 27, 2020

Image:Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG.

Image:Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft mbH & Co. KG.

German shipyard Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesellschaft (FSG) shipyard will not build TT-Line Company Pty Ltd's new Spirit of Tasmania vessels.

The Australian shipping company TT-Line cancelled the order at FSG for the construction of two ferries, said a statement from the shipyard.

The cancellation of the orders 778 and 779 for TT-Line is by mutual agreement after constructive and objective discussions between the management and owners of FSG and the management of TT-Line.

Alex Gregg-Smith, Managing Director of FSG said, “This decision has been taken with the mutual consent of all parties concerned and is part of our reorientation of FSG as we focus on building high-quality products on time and on budget.”

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News