Tubes and Piping Most Prone to Failure -Report

When it comes to components failures in the maritime and oil and gas industries, tubes and piping are the top offenders, new research published by classification society DNV GL reveals.

After reviewing more than 1,000 failure cases accross its network of five specialist laboratories in the U.S., Europe and Asia, DNV GL identified that, of the components examined, more than a quarter (27%) of failures occur in tubes and piping, and a fifth (20%) in rotating machinery. Fasteners, and mooring and lifting components also appear in the top five components most prone to failure.

Fatigue (30%) and corrosion (19%) make up nearly half of the primary failure types occurring in the cases DNV GL analyzed, with brittle fracture, overload and wear rounding out the top five.

To obtain the data for its research, DNV GL’s laboratory experts applied several methods to analyze data and documentation to assess failure trends and predict what components are most likely to fail. This included innovative approaches applying advanced search engine technologies combined with technical subject matter expertise, DNV GL said.

This systematic analytical approach means high volumes of data can be examined far more rapidly than using traditional databases and spreadsheets.

The accumulation of more and better data and learnings from failures can be applied in the front-end engineering design (FEED) phase of development projects to engineer more robust assets. During operations, learnings can enhance optimization of inspection, repair and maintenance for more efficient and safer use of capital and people.

“The cost of prevention, monitoring, repair or replacement as a result of these forms of component degradation can run into billions of dollars. Potentially, financial penalties can occur if major incidents and loss of life result from such a failure,” said Koheila Molazemi, Technology and Innovation Director, DNV GL - Oil & Gas.

“Our experts can provide in-depth technical advice to prevent future failure on similar components that keep operations running and importantly keep the workforce safe.”

Failure case by component (Source: DNV GL)



Failure case by failure mode (Source: DNV GL)

