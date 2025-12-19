Tuco Marine Sells New ProZero Mission Master Workboat to Kristiansand Municipality

Tuco Marine Group has entered into an agreement for the delivery of a new 11-meter ProZero Mission Master workboat to Kristiansand Municipality. The vessel has been procured by the municipality as part of its operational cooperation with the Norwegian Archipelago Service.The delivery marks the third time Tuco Marine has supplied ProZero workboats to municipalities operating within the framework of the Archipelago Service in Norway.

The new ProZero 11 m Mission Master has been developed for demanding operations in the Norwegian archipelago, where shallow draft, high maneuverability and operational flexibility are essential. The vessel will be used for a wide range of tasks, including logistics, environmental operations, inspection duties, transport of equipment, and general work in coastal and shallow-water areas.

The vessel is built in fiber-reinforced composite, which is a core element of the ProZero concept. The composite construction combines low structural weight with high strength and long service life. The reduced weight contributes to higher cruising and top speeds, lower fuel consumption and reduced operating costs, while also requiring minimal maintenance compared to traditional construction materials. For municipal and public operators, this results in strong lifecycle economy and high operational reliability.

The ProZero Mission Master platform is characterized by a large, open and highly flexible deck layout with a bow ramp, enabling direct loading and unloading of vehicles, machinery and equipment. The wheelhouse is positioned aft to maximize usable deck space and is mounted on vibration-damping rubber mounts to ensure low noise levels and a high level of crew comfort. The vessel is designed and equipped for year-round operation and complies with applicable Norwegian regulations for this category of municipal workboats.

The ProZero series from Tuco Marine comprises a wide range of professional vessels, including workboats, FRBs and specialized craft, all based on the same lightweight and robust composite construction platform. Common to the series is a focus on flexibility, seakeeping, low fuel consumption and high operational efficiency.

