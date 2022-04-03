Tug Crewman Medevaced Off US East Coast

An ailing crew member was medevaced from a tugboat 16 miles east of Brunswick, Ga., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Another crew member aboard the Captain Sam notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 7 p.m. on Saturday, via VHF-FM channel 16 that the man was experiencing abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew transferred the 62-year-old man to awaiting emergency medical services at Morning Star Marina.

EMS transported the man to Southeast Georgia Medical Center for further medical care.

"Our boat crew was able to disembark the crew member safely," said Seaman Gianna Calderone, a Coast Guard Station Brunswick boat crew member. "Our unit training for first aid played a key role in keeping the man in stable condition until he was transferred over to EMS."