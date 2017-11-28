Marine Link
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

ABB Turbocharging Tops Industry Efficiency Benchmark

November 28, 2017

Photo: ABB

Photo: ABB

 ABB Turbocharging has raised the industry benchmark for low-speed turbocharging efficiency to achieve an additional turbocharger efficiency increase of 2 percent by performing the measurement on an actual engine on an engine testbed.

 
As a performance yardstick for low-speed turbochargers, the industry applies the turbocharger effi-ciency benchmark given by MAN Diesel & Turbo, a leading global low-speed engine designer. ABB Tur-bocharging has now proven an exceptional 2% higher efficiency compared to this industry standard. 
 
The ABB turbocharging efficiency benchmark test took place earlier this year on a Hyundai testbed in Korea. Three ABB latest generation A180-L turbochargers, produced by Hyundai under license, were fitted on an 8G95ME-C9.5 engine and the turbocharging efficiency was measured accordingly. The measurement was performed with state-of-the-art wireless measuring equipment to ensure highest data accuracy.
 
For marine operators the additional 2 percent efficiency increase achieved by the ABB A180-L turbochargers would mean annual fuel savings of up to 35,000 USD per vessel, depending on fuel price and load pro-file. This exceptional efficiency increase was also confirmed and verified by MAN Diesel & Turbo.
 
Arie Smits, Senior General Manager, Product Group Low-Speed at ABB Turbocharging said, “The result of the measurement on an actual engine is a confirmation of our promise and commitment to contin-ue to push for highest efficiencies and value for our customers. Promised, delivered and proven.” 
 
ABB will be at the global shipping industry tradeshow Marintec 2017 in Shanghai, December 5-8 in Hall N1, number J31. Further solutions bringing customers added value over the lifecycle of their applications will be presented to the industry.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News