ABB Turbocharging Tops Industry Efficiency Benchmark

ABB Turbocharging has raised the industry benchmark for low-speed turbocharging efficiency to achieve an additional turbocharger efficiency increase of 2 percent by performing the measurement on an actual engine on an engine testbed.

As a performance yardstick for low-speed turbochargers, the industry applies the turbocharger effi-ciency benchmark given by MAN Diesel & Turbo, a leading global low-speed engine designer. ABB Tur-bocharging has now proven an exceptional 2% higher efficiency compared to this industry standard.

The ABB turbocharging efficiency benchmark test took place earlier this year on a Hyundai testbed in Korea . Three ABB latest generation A180-L turbochargers, produced by Hyundai under license, were fitted on an 8G95ME-C9.5 engine and the turbocharging efficiency was measured accordingly. The measurement was performed with state-of-the-art wireless measuring equipment to ensure highest data accuracy.

For marine operators the additional 2 percent efficiency increase achieved by the ABB A180-L turbochargers would mean annual fuel savings of up to 35,000 USD per vessel, depending on fuel price and load pro-file. This exceptional efficiency increase was also confirmed and verified by MAN Diesel & Turbo.

Arie Smits, Senior General Manager, Product Group Low-Speed at ABB Turbocharging said, “The result of the measurement on an actual engine is a confirmation of our promise and commitment to contin-ue to push for highest efficiencies and value for our customers. Promised, delivered and proven.”

ABB will be at the global shipping industry tradeshow Marintec 2017 in Shanghai, December 5-8 in Hall N1, number J31. Further solutions bringing customers added value over the lifecycle of their applications will be presented to the industry.