Turkey, Ethiopia to Cooperate on Energy Projects

Turkey and Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation during a visit by President Tayyip Erdogan to Addis Ababa on Tuesday, the Turkish Energy Ministry said, adding the accord would lead to joint production and projects.

Erdogan held a one-day visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday upon Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's invitation, his first to Ethiopia in 11 years.

The accord was signed at a ceremony after talks between the two leaders. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said it would serve as a roadmap to deepen cooperation.

The ministry said in a note that under the agreement, the two countries would develop projects in renewable energy and energy efficiency, and would cooperate on the production and installation of hydroelectric power plant equipment and electric turbines.

Turkey has close ties with Ethiopia. In 2024 Ankara helped resolve a dispute between Ethiopia and Somalia on Addis Ababa's plan to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland.

As it increases its foothold in the region, Turkey sent its deep-sea drilling vessel Cagri Bey to Somalia on Sunday for what Bayraktar has said will be Ankara's first offshore exploration mission outside its maritime zone.

(Reuters)