Two CSOVs Launched for Acta Marine

Turkish shipbuilder Tersan Shipyard has launched a pair of construction service operations vessels (CSOV) for Dutch company Acta Marine.

Acta Pegasus and the Acta Hercules are Ulstein SX216 design CSOVs featuring an optimized hull form and capability to burn methanol as main fuel, unlocking a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The hybrid power solution in these vessels, with green methanol intended as the main energy source, has dual-fuel engines supported by a battery package.

Each vessel has a length of 89.9 meters, a beam of 19.2 meters and accommodations for up to 135 personnel. Each has a walk-to-work (W2W) motion-compensated gangway for safe personnel transfer to the turbines, a 3D-motion-compensated crane for cargo transfer, and it can carry a daughter craft for in-farm transfers.

The shipowner Acta Marine has already signed a long-term contract for a 12-year basis with RWE for the two vessels to support North Sea offshore wind farms.

The vessels are expected to begin operation from the Port of Grimsby in 2025 and 2026.