Two New Tugs Enter Service at Panama Canal

The Panama Canal has incorporated two new 27-meter tugboats into its fleet.

The vessels will assist ships during lock entry and exit maneuvers, as well as during their passage through the Culebra Cut, one of the most demanding sections of the waterway. They are also essential for ensuring safe and efficient transits through the Neopanamax locks where maximum maneuverability and precision are required.

The newly incorporated tugboats are Z-Tech 6000 models, which are internationally recognized for their energy efficiency, high operational performance and responsiveness. This design, adopted by major ports worldwide, has proven ideal for intensive support operations like those performed at the Panama Canal.

The Panama Canal first introduced Z-Tech tugboats in 2007 as part of its fleet modernization plan. The tugboats are also part of a charter agreement with the CPT-PSAM consortium, which enables the Panama Canal to expand its operational capacity without compromising financial efficiency or fleet management flexibility.



