Two New Vessels Launched for Zhuhai Fast Ferry

Zhuhai Fast Ferry Company has taken delivery of two new fast ferries for operations in the Pearl River Delta region.

Designed by Incat Crowther and built by AFAI Southern Shipyard, the 140.5-foot newbuilds Xin Hai Yun and Xin Hai Jun were handed over in December 2020.

The Incat Crowther 40s are powered by twin MTU 12V2000 M72 main engines, driving Rolls Royce Kamewa S71-4 waterjets. According to the designer, the vessels are sleek, fast and offer low fuel consumption.

The vessel utilize Incat Crowther’s latest hull form featuring a unique reverse bow design which optimizes hull efficiency and seakeeping characteristics delivering reduced operating costs and exceptional passenger comfort.

Xin Hai Yun and Xin Hai Jun each accommodate 199 economy passengers on a single deck with VIP passengers having a dedicated cabin on the upper deck. The main passenger deck features all amenities aft to maximize crew comfort and deliver an open, airy cabin with clean forward visibility.

(Photo: Incat Crowther)



Principal dimensions

Length overall: 140’ 6”

Length waterline: 133’ 11”

Beam overall: 32’ 10”

Draft (hull): 4’

Depth: 10’ 6”

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel oil: 1,849 gallons

Fresh water: 264 gallons

Sullage: 264 gallons

Passengers: 199

Crew: 7

Propulsion

Main Engines: 2 x MTU 12V2000 M72

Power: 2 x 1,440kW @ 2,250rpm

Propulsion: 2 x Rolls Royce Kamewa S71-4 waterjets

Regulatory

Flag: People’s Republic of China

Class / Survey: CCS