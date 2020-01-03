Two Rescued from Disabled Sailboat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two mariners from their disabled sailing vessel, Rhapsody, approximately 288 miles east southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Eighth Coast Guard District command center received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert at 2:13 a.m.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and diverted the LPG tanker Sahara Gas to investigate the location.

Once on scene, the LPG tanker Sahara Gas reported two people aboard a 37-foot sailing vessel disabled after an engine room fire. The tanker was unable to lower a life boat to render assistance due to 10-foot seas.

The air crew of the HC-144 Ocean Sentry arrived on scene and established a communications schedule with the two mariners aboard the Rhapsody.

With weather deteriorating, an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to conduct a hoist, as well as an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to provide communications support.

At 12:42 p.m., the MH-65 helicopter crew hoisted the two mariners and transferred them to Air Station Houston.

Weather on scene was reported as 17-23 mph winds and 10-foot seas.

Courtesy Photo U.S. Coast Guard District 8