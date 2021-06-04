Two Sovcomflot Tankers Chartered to the Sakhalin-2 Project

On 4 June 2021, Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and Sakhalin Energy, the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, signed long-term time-charter contracts for two existing liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled Aframax tankers.

The vessels Korolev Prospect and Vernadsky Prospect, part of SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ series, will be delivered to the charterer in 2024 and employed to shuttle crude oil for the Sakhalin-2 project for 10 years, with an extension option for up to three years. Prior to delivery, both tankers will be upgraded, including the installation of a bow loading system and a modification to their LNG bunkering systems to allow direct fueling from the project’s Prigorodnoye production complex LNG terminal.

Following the delivery of these two vessels to the charterer, the shuttle tankers currently employed at the Sakhalin-2 will continue to provide shipping services to other Sovcomflot customers.