UK to Launch Maritime Innovation Hub in April 2026

The U.K. will launch a Maritime Innovation Hub in April 2026, aimed at accelerating the development of new technologies across the shipping sector while maintaining safety standards.

The initiative, hosted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), will support vessel operators, shipbuilders, start-ups and technology developers in bringing novel ideas into real-world operations.

Plans for the hub were unveiled earlier this year under the Department for Transport’s Maritime Decarbonisation Strategy. Work is underway to ensure the service meets the needs of the maritime community, from autonomy and alternative fuels to smart shipping.

The Hub will guide innovators through the regulatory process from prototype to sea trials, generating evidence needed for approvals under frameworks such as MGN 664, MGN 550 and the Workboat Code Edition 3.

Dedicated account management services will aim to cut administrative burdens and reduce regulatory risks, while early engagement opportunities are expected to accelerate timelines for deploying new maritime solutions.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the maritime industry. With the Innovation Hub, we’re strengthening our support for innovators to bring the latest technologies and findings to our shores.

“We are currently building a workforce to help navigate the route to approval while upholding safety and regulatory standards. We cannot wait to see the potential it unlocks, not just for the UK but on an international scale,” said Lars Lippuner, MCA Director of UK Customer Maritime Services.