UK Offshore Vessel Owner Welcomes Sustainable Shipping Specialist

North Star, a UK-based offshore vessel owner, with a growing fleet of offshore wind support vessels, has hired sustainable shipping specialist Dr Tamara Topić to lead on the implementation of its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategy.

"Dr Topić brings a wealth of experience and expertise in maritime sustainability, environmental impact assessment, and corporate governance. With a PhD in sustainable shipping from Newcastle University’s Marine, Offshore and Subsea Technology department, and a M.Sc. Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture from University of Zagreb, she joins the UK’s leading infrastructure support vessel operator from MSC Cruise Management where she was an associate manager, technical R&D for the newbuilds and engine research and development department," North Star said.

In her new position as North Star’s first sustainability manager, Dr Topić, who is also a member of the Royal Institute of Naval Architects, will be responsible for a range of key initiatives aimed at advancing the company’s sustainability agenda.

"This includes overseeing the development and execution of policies and procedures related to ESG, with a keen focus on industry best practices and standards. She will also provide invaluable technical insights on sustainability risks applicable to both onshore and offshore assets to drive digitalisation investment and enhance processes," North Star said.

Dr Topić, who will report directly to North Star’s chief technology officer, James Bradford said: “I am honored to join North Star at this pivotal time and very excited to be driving the transformation of the business and deliver meaningful change across its extensive fleet and operations in the UK and Europe.”

“It is North Star’s dedication to fostering a culture of sustainability and optimising its fleet performance which attracted me to the role. I’m really looking forward to working closely with the teams in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, Newcastle and Hamburg as well as our supply chain, contributing to the company's environmental and social responsibility objectives.”

North Star employs 1,300 crew and 130 onshore personnel, has 42 emergency response and rescue ships providing support to more than 50 offshore installations in UK waters. In recent months, the company has also taken delivery of its first two of six initial newbuild service operation vessels (SOVs) for the offshore wind market as part of its ambition to add 40 hybrid-electric SOVS to its fleet by 2040.

North Star’s CEO Matthew Gordon added: “We are very pleased to welcome Tamara into this new role and lead the charge across our business. Her wealth of experience and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our vision for a greener and more responsible future. With Tamara on board, we are confident that North Star will continue to lead the industry in sustainability and environmental stewardship."

Dr Topić’s main responsibilities in her previous role centered on exploring, inspecting, and proposing emerging technologies for zero-emission propulsion for newbuilds and retrofits, as well as analyzing new fuels and the feasibility of technical solutions.