UK Working to Solve Post-Brexit Shipping Problems

Britain is working to overcome post-Brexit difficulties complicating seafood exports and other shipments to the European Union, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

“There are still some bureaucratic obstacles that we need to negotiate and navigate. We have set up a specific seafoods export working group which meets twice weekly, and we’re also engaging with our friends in France,” Gove said.

He also said the government was working with courier companies on the paperwork required to send goods abroad.





