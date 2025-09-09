UKHO to Host ‘S-100 in focus’ Panel at London International Shipping Week 2025

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) will host an in-person panel discussion during London International Shipping Week (LISW) 2025, bringing together expert voices from across the maritime industry to explore the next generation of navigation standards.

Titled "S-100 in focus," the session will take place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Sea Containers, London, and is free to attend with advance registration.

The event will examine the maritime sector’s transition to the S-100 framework, designed by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO). Focusing on S-100’s development and implementation, the session will cover how the new standard differs from the existing S-57 format and what this could mean for navigation, decision-making, and operational efficiency.

The panel of speakers will feature a range of experts from across the S-100 ecosystem, including the UKHO, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), simulation specialists, and commercial shipping operators. Each will offer a unique lens on what the shift to S-100 could mean in practice. From chart data production and bridge integration to mariner training and live sea trials, the discussion will explore S-100 through technical, operational and human-centered perspectives.

Confirmed speakers include Thomas Mellor, the UKHO’s Head of Technical Partnerships, who leads engagement with OEMs on next-generation ECDIS development; and Guy Mock, Head of Customer Experience at the UKHO, who works to ensure the needs of global mariners and stakeholders are central to the UKHO’s services.

Joining them on the panel are Andy Murray, Director of Navigation Solutions at Raymarine and ChartWorld, who brings over 15 years’ experience translating mariner needs into bridge system design; and Antonio Di Lieto, Manager of Simulation Studies at Carnival Corporation’s world-renowned CSMART training facility, where he leads advanced simulator-based studies into navigation in confined waters. Finally, providing operational insight from the bridge, Johan Karlsson, Master of the M/V Stena Vinga, will also join the panel. Johan has served with Stena Line since 2002 across 11 ferry routes and is currently supporting the UKHO’s S-100 sea trials, with Stena Vinga acting as a live test platform.

Panel topics will include:

S-100 sea trials – Insights from the live sea trials being led by the UKHO and partners to test and evaluate the real-world application of S-100

Preparing for the transition – Steps the industry may need to consider as S-100-ready ECDIS moves closer to implementation from January 1 st , 2029.

What S-100 means for you – Potential benefits for enhancing navigational safety, improving efficiency, and facilitating more precise decision-making

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in a live audience Q&A and connect with peers during a networking lunch overlooking the Thames.

Event details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Time: 11:00 – 13:30 BST (Registration from 10:30)

Venue: Level 12, Sea Containers, 18 Upper Ground, London SE1 9RQ

Register and find out more here.