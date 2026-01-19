UK-Led Maritime Consortium Unveils Plan for Nuclear-Powered Shipping

A U.K.-led maritime consortium has set out plans to develop international standards for nuclear-powered commercial ships, as Britain seeks a leading role in efforts to decarbonize global shipping.

The Maritime Nuclear Consortium, convened by Lloyd’s Register, brings together companies from the nuclear, maritime, insurance and regulatory sectors to address safety, security, regulation and commercial viability for nuclear-powered vessels.

The consortium’s core members include Lloyd’s Register, Rolls-Royce, Babcock International Group, Global Nuclear Security Partners, law firm Stephenson Harwood and marine insurer NorthStandard.

Advanced modular reactors could enable ships to operate for years without refuelling, producing no carbon dioxide emissions and allowing vessels to maintain full design speed rather than relying on slow steaming to meet emissions limits, according to the group.

The consortium’s initial program will focus on demonstrating a statement of design acceptability for a generic, site-licensed advanced modular reactor, developing a class certification framework that integrates nuclear and maritime regulation, defining security and safeguards requirements, establishing insurability pathways and publishing guidance to accelerate adoption.

“Decarbonization demands cleaner power, higher standards and a duty to the generations that follow. Nuclear is ready to meet that test.

“Used safely in naval fleets for decades, the next generation of advanced modular reactors brings tougher safeguards and the chance to bring nuclear power into everyday commercial shipping.

“If the U.K. leads on global standards, nuclear will mean more than zero-carbon ships. It will mean work in British shipyards, new business in the City, and lasting jobs for those who build, insure and sail the world’s fleet,” said Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register.

“Energy transition is a growing priority across multiple industries and nuclear is increasingly seen as part of the solution.

“We believe that the multi-sector collaboration from the Nuclear Maritime Consortium is a critical first step in the U.K. leading the development of the future international code for nuclear-powered vessels.

“Rolls-Royce is one of the world’s only nuclear reactor vendors with full lifecycle experience and end-to-end capability to credibly deliver these advanced technologies; based on proven, reliable power solutions in use across our business today,” added Jake Thompson, Director, Rolls-Royce Advanced Modular Reactors.

More than 700 marine nuclear reactors are already in operation in naval fleets worldwide, but adapting the technology for commercial use will require new regulatory, safety and insurance frameworks. The consortium aims to position the U.K. to shape those standards as other countries move quickly to develop their own approaches.

The U.K.’s maritime, nuclear and financial ecosystem gives it the ability to support nuclear shipping from design and regulation to finance and insurance, the consortium said, warning that delays could see leadership, jobs and supply chains shift elsewhere.