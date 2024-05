Related News

Commissioning of Russia's 120MW Nuclear Icebreaker Postponed

Russia is pushing back the commissioning of its planned 120 megawatt (MW) icebreakers, according to media reports.First Deputy…

Hungary Detains Captain of Cruise Ship Involved in Danube Collision

Hungary has detained the captain of a Swiss-based cruise ship involved in a collision with a small motor boat on the Danube…

Silver Ships Delivers First Four Coastal Fast Response Boats

Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Silver Ships announced it has delivered the first four coastal fast response boats (CFRB) under…

Houthis Will Target All Ships Heading to Israel, Group Says

All ships heading to Israeli ports will be targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis and not just in the Red Sea region, the…