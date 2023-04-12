Marine Link
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Ukraine Grain Ship Inspections Resume

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

©Eugene/AdobeStock

Inspections resumed on Wednesday aboard ships operating under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, after a one-day halt the day before, Ismini Palla, United Nations spokesperson for the initiative, told Reuters.

All vessels headed to and departing from Ukraine are checked by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the U.N. in Turkish waters. On Tuesday, the U.N. said inspections temporarily stopped as parties needed more time to agree operational priorities.

Palla said "normal inspection patterns resumed" on Wednesday after the sides agreed a list of vessels the day before. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

