Ukraine's Maritime Food Exports Fall in August

Ukraine's food exports by sea and river totalled 4.13 million metric tons in August, down from 4.25 million tons in July, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 2.18 million tons of wheat, 553,732 tons of corn and 454,641 tons of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine's UGA grain traders union said this month that overall grain and oilseed exports totalled 4.3 million tons in August, up from 4.2 million in July.

UGA said that included 2.2 million tons of wheat, 794,000 tons of rapeseed and 646,000 tons of corn.

Ukraine typically sends about 95% of its grain exports via its Black Sea ports.

Agriculture Ministry data on Wednesday showed that Ukraine's grain exports in the 2024/25 July-June season had jumped to 7.2 million metric tons as of Sept. 4 from 4.9 million by the same date of the previous season.

That included 3.8 million tons of wheat, 2.3 million tons of corn and 1.1 million tons of barley.





