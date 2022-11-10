Marine Link
Friday, November 11, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

UK's Liverpool Port Workers Agree Pay Deal and End Strike

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

November 10, 2022

© Peter / Adobe Stock

© Peter / Adobe Stock

Around 600 workers at Liverpool port, one of Britain's busiest ports, will end strike action after agreeing a pay deal with employer Peel Ports, the Unite union said on Thursday.

Unite said workers had voted "overwhelmingly in favor" of pay rises worth 14.3%-18.5% negotiated earlier this week, ending a wave of strike action that began on Sept. 19.

The port in Liverpool, northwest England, handles more than 70 million tonnes of cargo from across the globe, according to Peel Ports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week