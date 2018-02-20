Uljanik Floats Out Scenic Eclipse

Related News

Piracy, Armed Robbery in Asia Drop in January: ReCAAP

A total of seven incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia - five actual incidents and two…

Belships Updates Fleet Status

M/S Belnippon was delivered from Imabari Shipbuilding in January and has been fixed on time charter to Cargill for 10-13 months at USD 11…

UK Port's Post-Brexit Health Concern

British Ports Association warned that without agreements on cross-border environmental health standards there could be major…

Chinese Warships Enter East Indian Ocean

Eleven Chinese warships sailed into the East Indian Ocean this month, a Chinese news portal said, amid a constitutional crisis…

Maritime & Strict Liability Criminal Statutes

There are a number of federal and state statutes that intentionally and justifiably impose strict criminal liability. Persons who manufacture hazardous explosives…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

Northern Offshore Sells Semi-Sub

Northern Offshore announces it has sold its semisubmersible Energy Driller to an unnamed party for conversion to alternative use.

Policy Planning Lessons for Maritime Students

Students from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta are being introduced to key policy planning issues…

Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoD

Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen adds CEO of Norwegian Odfjell, Kristian V. Mørch, and CFO of the cleaning company ISS…

Dudson Joins Incat Crowther as MD

Incat Crowther has appointed Ed Dudson as Managing Director of its UK business and as a board member contributing to overall business direction.

BSEE Responds to Oil Platform Fatality in the GOM

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is conducting an investigation into the fatality of a platform worker…