Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Uljanik Floats Out Scenic Eclipse

February 20, 2018

 Croatian shipbuilder Uljanik Shipyard said it has floated out a new polar discovery passenger ship for the Scenic group, on January 31, 2018.

 
The new 168-meter, 237-passenger luxury vessel, Scenic Eclipse, features Polar Class 6 COLD DI notation. It is the first vessel launched this year at Uljanik.
 
