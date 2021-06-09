Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Ulstein Verft Floats Out New Ship for Lindblad Expeditions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 9, 2021

Photo: Ulstein Group / Per Eide Studio

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft on Tuesday floated out the latest expedition cruise ship for U.S.-based Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.

The new ship, National Geographic Resolution, is a sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance delivered in 2020, she is the second polar new build for the line.

The 126-guest vessel is fully stabilized with the highest ice class (PC5 Category A) of any purpose-built passenger vessel. According to Ulstein, key to its design is the patented X-BOW - its powerful wave-slicing action will provide an extremely smooth ride in even adverse conditions, which results in greater fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact.

National Geographic Resolution is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.  

