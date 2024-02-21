Ultimate Boats Delivers Recyclable Patrol Boat

Glasgow boatbuilder Ultimate Boats has delivered a recyclable patrol boat to fellow Scottish organisation Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority.

The bespoke vessel is 11 meters in length with a 3.1 meter beam. It features six permanent shock mitigation seats and two fold-down shock mitigation crew seats. Powered by two 350 HP Suzuki outboard engines, it has a 2,050kg payload, 1,000 litre fuel capacity and range of 400 miles.

The vessel is built from Ultimate Boat’s patented Danu recyclable boat building material including its hull, deck and superstructure.

Kenny Auld, Head of Visitor Service at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Tackling the twin crises of climate change and nature loss are the Park Authority’s top priorities and will be the cornerstones of our new National Park Partnership Plan. We are looking at everything the organisation does with a view to reducing waste and emissions and protecting nature. The fact that this new boat's hull, wheelhouse, deck are composed of innovative recyclable material is an important step forwards in creating a sustainable boat fleet for our Rangers who patrol Loch Lomond.”

Shane Mugan, CEO of Ultimate Boats’ parent company ExoTechnologies, said: “Our fully recyclable Danu composite material addresses the ecological timebomb which sees hundreds of millions of kilos of fiberglass items, including thousands of boats, dumped into landfill each year. With each boat we deliver, we make progress towards transforming boatbuilding through replacing fiberglass with Danu and its superior strength characteristics. The fibres recovered after recycling DANU maintain their original strength characteristics, unlike other composite materials whose properties diminish.”

The new vessel features the advanced ExoHull™ technology designed and developed by Ultimate Boats’ chief designer, John Moxham. The hull design enables the boat to travel more efficiently with reduced slamming impacts and a more stable movement contributing to a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

Moxham’s hull design reimagines the planning hull and hydrodynamic performance using principles first developed for the XB-70 Valkyrie supersonic bomber.

Ultimate Boats designs, builds and supports technically advanced workboats, patrol vessels, law enforcement and defence operator craft. The company’s ambition is to create 300 jobs within five years.



