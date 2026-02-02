Ultra Maritime Secures $54m Contract for Sonobuoys from the UK Ministry of Defense

Ultra Maritime has secured a USD$54.6 million (£40 million) contract from the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) to deliver sonobuoys for the Royal Navy’s Merlin Maritime Patrol Helicopter—significantly strengthening the UK’s undersea surveillance and deterrence posture at a time when British waters are under increasing threat from foreign actors. Sonobuoys are the frontline sensors of the UK’s anti-submarine warfare (ASW) network, and give the Royal Navy the ability to detect, track and deter hostile submarines and other underwater vessels.

Based at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall, the Royal Navy’s Merlin Helicopter Force is a leader in ASW, continually deployed on the frontline with its Merlin Mk2 aircraft to defend UK waters and international defense interests.

Helicopter flights regularly deploy from 814 Naval Air Squadron to Royal Navy frigates, Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships or the navy’s forward operating base at Prestwick in Scotland. Sister unit 824 Naval Air Squadron is also held at high readiness to respond to any threats identified within UK waters.

Alongside this contract which covers design, development, engineering and manufacturing, Ultra Maritime has made investments in its UK footprint and recently expanded its London manufacturing facility, creating new high-skilled jobs and strengthening the industrial base that supports both the Royal Navy, NATO and Allied partners.