Ultra-fast Boat Delivered to Northern Territory Police

Dongara Marine delivered a fast patrol boat to law enforcement personnel in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Completed in March 2024, PV Deutrom was purpose designed, built, and equipped for police operations requiring very high speed and the ability to carry multiple personnel. Dongara Marine also supplied a custom, heavy duty aluminium trailer to enable the vessel to be used throughout the Territory’s diverse and often remote maritime landscape.

The 8.4 x 3.1-m custom rigid inflatable boat (RIB) has an aluminium hull, foam filled collar, and a control console set up for two-person operation. Directly ahead of the console are jockey-style seats for another four personnel. A canvas and aluminium awning extends from the helm console aft.

In addition to helm and navigator / tactical operator positions – served by electronics including sounder/plotter, radar, and multiple radio and satellite communication options – the console provides stowage for essential equipment. Weapons stowage is also provided, and there is a dedicated Samson post aft for towing disabled or apprehended vessels. A pair of 300 horsepower Mercury outboards provide formidable performance, propelling the RIB to speeds above 50 knots, ensuring rapid response times and swift pursuit capabilities.

“While many fast boats offer high speed, they can also exhibit undesirable handling characteristics under certain conditions, posing challenges for safe and effective operation,” said Rohan Warr, the Australian shipbuilder’s Managing Director. “By contrast, combining the outboards’ power, power steering, and digital throttles with the refined Southerly Designs hullform and active ride control, results in this vessel delivering responsive and predictable handling.”

The design and fitout also provide the comfort necessary for crew endurance and operational effectiveness, especially during extended patrols or missions. The patrol boat incorporates features such Shockwave suspension seats for all personnel, an ergonomic control layout developed in conjunction with the end users, and substantive shade and shelter. Helm and navigator positions have Shockwave S3 mid-back drop-down seats, while the other four are Shockwave S3 lightweight single jockey seats.





