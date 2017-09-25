Scorpio Buys Six Dry Bulk Ultramaxs

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. said it has reached a deal with an unaffiliated third party to acquire six Ultramax dry bulk vessels for $142.5 million.

Of the six purchased Ultramax vessel s – all built in China – three were delivered in 2015, one was delivered in 2016, and two were delivered in 2017.

Scorpio said the aggregate purchase will be funded by cash on hand, plus existing and new debt facilities currently under discussion with lenders.