U-Ming Completes First B24 Biofuel Bunkering

Taiwan’s U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation has announced that its 64,000dwt bulk carrier, Asian Progress, has successfully completed its first bunkering operation of B24 biofuel (FAME B24) at the Port of Singapore.

The vessel is U-Ming’s first vessel to adopt biofuel, with the company aiming to be net-zero emissions by 2050.

The bunkering operation was supplied by TFG Marine, with a total volume of 300 metric tons. It is expected to reduce well-to-wake carbon emissions by approximately 20% compared to conventional marine fuel.

Since 2023, U-Ming has actively promoted a low-carbon fuel substitution strategy, gradually increasing the use of LNG as marine fuel. As of 2024, LNG accounts for approximately 8.15% of the company’s total energy consumption.

However, adopting low-carbon fuels like LNG requires the installation of additional fuel tanks, which poses spatial challenges for smaller vessels. In response, U-Ming has selected the ultramax bulk carrier Asian Progress as the starting point to introduce B24 biofuel, pioneering the use of low-carbon fuel in smaller vessels.



