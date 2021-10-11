U-Ming Takes on Board Jotun’s Hull Skater

U-Ming's next bulk carrier newbuild being built in China will feature an underwater hull cleaning robot.

The Taiwan-headquartered shipping company has signed a commercial agreement with builder Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard (SWS) and Norway's Jotun for the Jotun Hull Skating Solutions (HSS) to be installed aboard one of U-Ming’s four liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual- fuel Tier III 190,000 dwt bulk carriers to be built by SWS in Shanghai to support the long term charter with mining giant Anglo American. U-Ming’s vessels are expected to be delivered throughout 2022/2023.

Jotun’s HSS combines the Hull Skater, an underwater robotic device with hull inspection and cleaning capabilities, and SeaQuantum Skate, a purpose developed antifouling coating.

“SWS is proud to be the first shipyard in China to offer Jotun’s HSS to our customers. It is a groundbreaking technology and fits well into our program for Green Capesize bulk carriers developed by SWS. This development adds on to our green and modern shipbuilding model and coheres with our pursuit of sustainable development and environmental protection,” said Zhang Qi Peng, Vice General Manager of SWS.

“U-Ming is committed to be the front runner of sustainable marine transport services and our customers’ first choice in dry bulk shipping. As part of our decarbonization strategy, we have been involved in many initiatives driving meaningful changes to reduce emissions. The recent IMO requirements on EEXI and CII is an opportunity to differentiate ourselves by offering our customers highly efficient vessels with significantly reduced operating fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions. Collaboration with stakeholders is the key to accelerate maritime decarbonization and the Hull Skating Solutions offered by Jotun certainly supports and enhances our green ambitions,” said C.K. Ong, President of U-Ming.

Morten Sten Johansen, Regional Marine Director, North East Asia for Jotun, said, “With HSS we can deliver the promise of an 'always clean hull' from day one, helping our customers to maximize the benefits of lower fuel costs, full flexibility in operations and effective biofouling management. Bulk carriers have sailing patterns that are highly dependent on market forces. Shifts in global commodity markets can change the expected idling time, geographical routes and port calls, exposing the vessel to high risks of biofouling that coatings alone may not be sufficient to address. On top of the advanced robotics, Jotun’s HSS also includes proactive condition monitoring – using vessel data, oceanographic assessments and predictive algorithms to adapt the system on the fly.”