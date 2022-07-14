Marine Link
Friday, July 15, 2022
U.N. Chief Hopes for Ukraine Grain Deal Next Week

July 14, 2022

Credit: toxicoz/AdobeStock

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on Wednesday.

"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.

He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."


(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

