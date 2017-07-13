UniCarriers Corporation becomes Mitsubishi Logisnext

Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift announced that it will conduct the operational integration with its consolidated subsidiary UniCarriers Corporation and change its company name to "Mitsubishi Logisnext.

Mitsubishi Nichiyu already announced its intention to perform the operational integration, on May 12, 2017, and, as of today, would like to announce that it will conclude the agreement between Mitsubishi Nichiyu and UniCarriers (Absorption-type Company Split Agreement) for which October 1, 2017 (planned) is set as the effective date, and will change its company name.

A press release said that UniCarriers will become a domestic distribution subsidiary of the Company after the absorption-type company split, with a name changed to "Logisnext UniCarriers Co., Ltd."

Furthermore, the names of 10 domestic distribution subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Nichiyu will be changed onthis occasion.

"LOGISNEXT" (a coined word) signifies “Logistical Equipment & System Solutions Next”, implying our desire to be a corporation group that can contribute to the development of a future global society beyond the traditional framework.

Mitsubishi Nichiyu and UniCarriers have been developing "Nichiyu” “Mitsubishi” “CAT® Lift Trucks" “Rocla” and "UniCarriers” “TCM" “ATLET” respectively, as our major brands globally.

The new companywill maintain these multiple brands and make efforts to improve the value of each brand. This integration of business makes it possible to create and achieve integration synergy early by further accelerating the Post-merger integration (PMI) activities. Moreover, the new company will have a framework in place where a high-level of logistic solutions will be available to meet customer’s needs worldwide.

Under this framework, Mitsubishi Nichiyu is committed to strengthen the platform of the integrated business further while working on the new mid-term business plan “Perfect Integration 2020” with concerted efforts across the Group, aiming to be “one of the world’s leading logistic equipment manufacturers.”