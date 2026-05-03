IMO Adopts World’s Largest Emission Control Area

The IMO has formally adopted the world’s largest emission control area (ECA) in the North-East Atlantic Ocean, establishing stricter emissions limits for ships operating in one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors.

The new ECA is expected to be fully implemented in September 2028 and covers the exclusive economic zones of France, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands—a region home to more than 190 million people. It will also link existing ECAs in the Baltic, North, and Mediterranean Seas, and connect them with recently approved ECAs in the Norwegian Sea and Canadian Arctic.

Ships operating these waters will face binding limits on the maximum fuel sulfur content to control sulfur oxides (SOx) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5). Ships built 1 January 2027 or later will also face stricter engine limits on nitrogen oxides (NOx). These pollutants are linked to serious health impacts like respiratory and cardiovascular disease, in addition to premature death. Beyond the impact on air quality, shipborne SOx and NOx emissions also contribute to ocean acidification, harming marine ecosystems and disrupting the development and habitats of marine species.

The decision was formalized at this week’s 84th session of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84), concluding a process initiated by a joint submission from 27 EU member states, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission. The submission was supported by technical analysis from the ICCT in collaboration with Porto University.

ICCT’s research projects that under a likely compliance scenario, the ECA will reduce emissions of SOx by up to 82% and PM2.5 by 64%. Nitrogen oxide emissions are projected to decline steadily over time as new ships enter the fleet, with maximum reductions of 71% possible as the fleet gradually turns over.

Together, these emission reductions are estimated to prevent over 4,000 premature deaths between 2030 and 2050, and save up to €29 billion in health costs by 2050.

Emissions of black carbon, a climate super-pollutant and driver of Arctic warming in particular, are also projected to decrease by 36%.



