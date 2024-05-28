Marine Link
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Unified Command Continues to Clear Key Bridge Wreckage

May 28, 2024

May 28, 2024

Source: Maryland State Police Aviation Command

These new photos, courtesy of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command, show the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the shrinking amount of steel wreckage remaining in Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Federal Channel.

Unified Command cleared a 400-foot-wide swath of the federal channel May 20, permitting all pre-collapse, deep-draft commercial vessels transit of the Port of Baltimore.

Unified Command continues to clear wreckage from the bottom of the Patapsco River, projecting to fully restore the Fort McHenry Federal Channel to its original 700-foot width and 50-foot depth by June 8-10.

  

