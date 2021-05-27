United Offshore Support Expands into Mexico

Following a significant contract win in Brazil, United Offshore Support GmbH (UOS) announced the expansion of its Americas business into Mexico. The Germany-based company recently secured a contract with ENI Mexico, part of Eni S.p.A, to provide drilling support for the Valaris 8505 semisubmersible rig.

The 2010-built UT786CD design anchor handler G.H. Atlantis will perform the five-month charter. The 200t bollard pull G.H. Atlantis has already arrived in Mexico and began operations in mid-May.

“This is a very important strategic step into Mexico, a market which has huge potential for deepwater exploration and high demand for AHTS vessels in our segment,” said Heiko Peters, Americas Chartering Manager for UOS. “As a company, we are always looking for opportunities for long-term growth, and we believe this charter can be a big part of that.”

UOS noted it has previously worked in Mexico from 2009-2011, and it has been working with ENI in the West African market since 2018.