ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision Unveiled

ABB has unveiled a new situational awareness solution that aims to make vessel operations safer and more efficient. The solution can be used by officers anywhere onboard a ship and marks the next step towards remotely controlled and ultimately autonomous ships.

ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision takes advantage of the latest advances in sensor technology and computer vision to offer multiple real-time visualizations of a vessel’s surroundings and new ways of perceiving its situation. A virtual model of the ship is superimposed on real surroundings, making it possible to see the operation from a third person’s perspective. The officer can switch between views instantaneously, making it easier to predict vessel motions and be alert to previously hidden obstacles or collision risks. The resulting improvement in situational awareness has significant benefits for safety and operational efficiency.

“The launch of ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision addresses an important step in the ongoing digitalization of ship operations,” said Juha Koskela, Managing Director at ABB Marine & Ports. “This new solution indicates an important landmark in ABB’s digital strategy and offering for our customers. It also demonstrates the aspiration and technology leadership that ABB has to offer for the maritime industry.”

The ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision will be introduced to the general public for the first time during the tech event Slush, which is being held in Helsinki between November 30 and December 1.

“Computer vision has advanced significantly in recent years. With this new solution, ABB is leveraging that in order to present the ship and its environment in ways beyond ordinary perception. Crucially, we can do this in real-time in an intuitive fashion, which does not distract the crew from their work. In this sense, Ability Marine Pilot Vision extends the capabilities of the human senses,” said Mikko Lepisto, Senior Vice President of Digital Solutions at ABB Marine & Ports. “The solution can easily be installed on conventional vessels to improve situational awareness. What’s more, it enables new shoreside remote services, as well as totally new design options for new vessels as it provides unrestricted views of the surroundings from any location on board and even on shore."

“ABB believes that the next generations of vessels will be electric, digital and connected. Our recent fuel cell solution launch and ABB Ability Marine Pilot Vision give substance to this,” Koskela continues. ”Ultimately, Vision delivers a completely new user experience in ship operations. It also brings remotely-operated or unmanned ships into clear view. Unmanned ships will be dependent on fault tolerant and reconfigurable critical systems. Fuel cells, energy storage and renewable energy solutions fit perfectly with these targets, without compromising energy efficiency.”