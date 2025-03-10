Marine Link
Friday, March 14, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Update: Stena Immaculate, U.S. Military Jet Fuel Cargo Continues to Burn

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 10, 2025

Credit: Stena Bulk

Credit: Stena Bulk

A tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military was hit by a container ship off northeast England on Monday, with the collision igniting a blaze on both vessels, causing multiple explosions and forcing both crews to abandon ship.

The tanker, which can carry tens of thousands of tons of jet fuel, was at anchor when the smaller container ship struck it, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, its operator said. Its owner Stena Bulk gave the same details.

Two maritime security sources said there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident.

Local officials said 32 casualties had been met by ambulances but by mid-afternoon only one remained in hospital.

But there was still a risk of environmental damage, experts said.

The tanker, the Stena Immaculate, operated by U.S. logistics group Crowley, was carrying Jet-A1 fuel when it was struck by the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship Solong while anchored near Hull, Crowley wrote on X.

Stena Immaculate is the ninth vessel in a series of 13 new IMOIIMAX MR tankers, was named January 10, 2017 at a ceremony at China’s Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI).

The vessel is 183 x 32 meters with a deadweight of 50,000 tons. The IMOIIMAX technical design was developed by Stena Teknik together with the Chinese shipyard GSI. It offers extra large cargo flexibility, a high level of safety and economical fuel consumption – 10-20 percent lower than that of equivalent vessels when sailing at service speed.

The tanker is part of a U.S. government program designed to supply the armed forces with fuel when required. A U.S. military spokesperson told Reuters on Monday it had been on a short-term charter to the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command.

The Solong is carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, a toxic chemical used mainly in gold mining, and an unknown quantity of alcohol, according to a casualty report.

Emergency teams sent a helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft, lifeboats and nearby vessels with firefighting capability to the incident on Monday morning.

"A fire occurred as a result of the allision and fuel was reported released," Crowley said. An allision is a collision where one vessel is stationary.

Crowley said there had been multiple explosions on board.

The incident occurred in a busy waterway, with traffic running from the ports along Britain's northeast coast to the Netherlands and Germany, shipping industry sources said.

Maritime analytics website MarineTraffic said the 183-metre (600 ft)-long Stena Immaculate was anchored off Immingham, northeast England, when it was struck by the 140-metre (460 ft)-long Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam.

Ship insurer Skuld of Norway would only confirm that the Solong was covered with it for protection & indemnity (P&I), a segment of insurance that covers environmental damage and crew injuries or fatalities.

Solong's manager, Hamburg-based Ernst Russ, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stena Immaculate's P&I insurer, which was listed as Steamship, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reuters + Staff)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

TEST RIDE: Rock Steady - The Artemis EF-12 Escape

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week