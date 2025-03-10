A tanker carrying jet fuel for the U.S. military was hit by a container ship off northeast England on Monday, with the collision igniting a blaze on both vessels, causing multiple explosions and forcing both crews to abandon ship.



The tanker, which can carry tens of thousands of tons of jet fuel, was at anchor when the smaller container ship struck it, rupturing its cargo tank and releasing fuel into the sea, its operator said. Its owner Stena Bulk gave the same details.



Two maritime security sources said there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in the incident.



Local officials said 32 casualties had been met by ambulances but by mid-afternoon only one remained in hospital.



But there was still a risk of environmental damage, experts said.



The tanker, the Stena Immaculate, operated by U.S. logistics group Crowley, was carrying Jet-A1 fuel when it was struck by the Portuguese-flagged cargo ship Solong while anchored near Hull, Crowley wrote on X.

Stena Immaculate is the ninth vessel in a series of 13 new IMOIIMAX MR tankers, was named January 10, 2017 at a ceremony at China’s Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI).

The vessel is 183 x 32 meters with a deadweight of 50,000 tons. The IMOIIMAX technical design was developed by Stena Teknik together with the Chinese shipyard GSI. It offers extra large cargo flexibility, a high level of safety and economical fuel consumption – 10-20 percent lower than that of equivalent vessels when sailing at service speed.



The tanker is part of a U.S. government program designed to supply the armed forces with fuel when required. A U.S. military spokesperson told Reuters on Monday it had been on a short-term charter to the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command.



The Solong is carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, a toxic chemical used mainly in gold mining, and an unknown quantity of alcohol, according to a casualty report.



Emergency teams sent a helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft, lifeboats and nearby vessels with firefighting capability to the incident on Monday morning.



"A fire occurred as a result of the allision and fuel was reported released," Crowley said. An allision is a collision where one vessel is stationary.



Crowley said there had been multiple explosions on board.

A statement from Erik Hånell, President & CEO, Stena Bulk:

Stena Bulk reports that at approximately 1000 hrs UTC today, its oil/product tanker Stena Immaculate (IMO 9693018) was involved in an allision with the container ship SOLONG (IMO 9322554) while anchored off Hull in the North Sea. As a result of the incident, a cargo tank on the tanker carrying Jet A-1 fuel was breached, and a fire broke out. The crew of the Stena Immaculate abandoned the vessel and are all safe and accounted for.

Stena Immaculate is operated and managed by the US-based logistics, marine and energy solutions company Crowley , serving government and commercial contracts. Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with partners and the authorities to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

A significant support operation is present in the vicinity and is being coordinated by HM Humber Coastguard.

Crowley are taking primacy with communications on this incident.

Crowley are taking primacy with communications on this incident.

The incident occurred in a busy waterway, with traffic running from the ports along Britain's northeast coast to the Netherlands and Germany, shipping industry sources said.



Maritime analytics website MarineTraffic said the 183-metre (600 ft)-long Stena Immaculate was anchored off Immingham, northeast England, when it was struck by the 140-metre (460 ft)-long Solong, which was en route to Rotterdam.



Ship insurer Skuld of Norway would only confirm that the Solong was covered with it for protection & indemnity (P&I), a segment of insurance that covers environmental damage and crew injuries or fatalities.



Solong's manager, Hamburg-based Ernst Russ, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stena Immaculate's P&I insurer, which was listed as Steamship, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



