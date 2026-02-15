Marine Link
US Boards Vessel Defying Trump's Quarantine

February 15, 2026

© Nightman1965 / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of Defense conducted a maritime interdiction and boarding of the vessel Veronica III, which tried to defy President Donald Trump’s quarantine, the department said on Sunday.

"Overnight, U.S. forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the Veronica III without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," it said in a post on X.

"We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down," it added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Preetika Parashuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

