US Cancels Designated Wind Energy Areas

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has rescinded all designated Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS).

BOEM says the action is being taken in accordance with Secretary’s Order 3437 - Ending Preferential Treatment for Unreliable, Foreign Controlled Energy Sources in Department Decision-Making – and the Presidential Memorandum of January 20, 2025 – Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the OCS from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects.

WEAs were originally established to identify offshore locations deemed most suitable for wind energy development.

By rescinding WEAs, BOEM is ending the federal practice of designating large areas of the OCS for speculative wind development and is de-designating over 3.5 million acres of unleased federal waters previously targeted for offshore wind development across the Gulf of America, Gulf of Maine, the New York Bight, California, Oregon and the Central Atlantic.



