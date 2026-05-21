US Coast Guard Awards Contract for Construction of Training Facilities in Yorktown

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a $17.8 million contract to Ocean Construction Services Inc. for the construction of new engineering and weapons training facilities at Training Center (TRACEN) Yorktown, Virginia.

The project is a critical step in preparing Coast Guard personnel to operate the service’s next generation of Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPCs) and Waterways Commerce Cutters (WCCs).

The project will add 18,700 square feet of building space to Samuel Travis Hall, the training center’s Cutter and Weapons Training Building. This expansion will ensure tailored ship-specific engineering and weapons training facilities for the modern fleet. This building is named in honor of Captain Samuel Travis, Captain of the Revenue Cutter Surveyor, which achieved fame in the War of 1812 during battle on the York River, near TRACEN Yorktown.

The expansion includes mock-up engine rooms, training labs, classrooms, a mock-up training space and other administrative needs to support comprehensive “C-School” training for future cutter crews. This project furthers the Service’s historic transformation made possible by Fiscal Year 2025 Reconciliation by enabling world-class training for two of the Coast Guard’s newest fleets: 25 OPCs and 30 WCCs.

The 25 OPCs are set to replace the aging fleet of medium-endurance cutters, some of which have been in service for over 50 years. These new cutters will form the core of the Coast Guard’s offshore presence, bridging the capabilities between the service’s National Security Cutters and Fast Response Cutters to save lives, control, secure, and defend U.S. borders and maritime approaches, and respond to contingencies.

The 30 WCCs in the new "Chief Petty Officer class" will replace the legacy inland tender fleet and strengthen Coast Guard operations to facilitate maritime commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility. WCCs’ specialized capabilities are essential for maintaining the United States’ 12,000-mile Marine Transportation System, a critical waterway network supporting over $5.4 trillion in annual economic activity and millions of American jobs.

Using the $25 billion provided by the historic Fiscal Year 2025 Reconciliation, the Coast Guard has already ordered over $13 billion in new fleet assets and capabilities.