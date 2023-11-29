US Coast Guard Awards Golden Ray Responders

The US Coast Guard presented public service awards to maritime partners for their actions during the Golden Ray capsizing and subsequent response during a ceremony at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center.

The public service awards recognized each individual’s commendable actions that resulted in the preservation of life and mitigation of environmental hazards and economic impacts during the Golden Ray capsizing and grounding in St. Simon's Sound, Georgia, on Sept. 8, 2019.

Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter, Georgia’s 1st District, presented the awards to members of Moran Towing, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Brunswick Pilots.

“The bravery, heroism, and skill displayed by the Coast Guard’s Seventh District maritime partners, who stepped in quickly to save lives and prevent further damage following the Golden Ray’s capsizing in 2019, is commendable,” said Carter. “Moran Towing, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Brunswick Harbor Pilots are more than deserving of this award and recognition.”

Presented the Coast Guard Public Service Commendation were:

Captain Benjamin B. Brooks, Moran Towing

Corporal Jonny “Jay” Bright, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Sergeant Mark Carson, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Connor Deaton, Moran Towing

Skyler D. Dionne, Moran Towing

Captain Jerry Donnelly, Moran Towing

David Fuller, Moran Towing

Captain, Clifton C. Gorden, Moran Towing

Zachary Griffis, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Brett H. Hannon, Moran Towing

Steven C. Lee, Moran Towing

Captain Clint Price, Moran Towing

Christopher Russom, Moran Towing

Thomas “Colte” Shaske, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

James Stoddard, Moran Towing

Daniel Underwood, Moran Towing

Trenton Underwood, Moran Towing

Ricky W. Williams, Moran Towing

Captain Jonathan K. Tennant with the Brunswick Pilots, and pilot aboard the Golden Ray when it capsized, was presented the Meritorious Public Service Award for his sound decision making and decisive actions during the incident.

“I am honored to recognize the first responders from the Georgia maritime community for their teamwork, professionalism, and response during the capsizing of the motor vessel Golden Ray,” said Schofield. “Today is a mere glimpse into the incredibly selfless commitment to service embodied by the men and women of Moran Towing, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Brunswick Pilots, and the Coast Guard during the incident. Thank you to Congressman Buddy Carter and his staff who were instrumental in leading the effort to ensure that this award ceremony transpired.”