U.S. Coast Guard Calls Off Search for 35-Year-Old Who Fell from Carnival Magic Cruise Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday suspended the search for a missing 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

Coast Guard crews searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours. Missing is Ronnie Peale.

Carnival Cruise Lines personnel contacted Coast Guard watchstanders at 6:36 p.m., Monday, reporting that a passenger fell off the cruise ship Carnival Magic and entered the water.

Coast Guard watchstanders launched air crews and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) to conduct search and rescue efforts from the air and on the water. U.S. Navy ships and aircraft in the region also assisted in the search efforts.

“The Seventh Coast Guard District dispatched multiple search and rescue assets as soon as we were notified of the missing person. Our command center watchstanders provided search patterns to cutter crews and air crews who actively searched from Monday through Wednesday evening,” said Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper, Coast Guard District Seven search and rescue mission coordinator.

“The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is never one we take lightly. We offer our most sincere condolences to Mr. Peale’s family and friends.” A graphic of search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard crews for search and rescue efforts for a missing 35-year-old man who went overboard from a cruise ship 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, from May 29, 2023, to May 31, 2023. Coast Guard crews searched more than 5,171 square miles and 60 hours. (U.S. Coast Guard illustration)

Coast Guard assets involved in the search included:

Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrews

Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) crew

Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircrew

Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry crew





The U.S Coast Guard has asked anyone with new information to call the Coast Guard District Seven Command Center at 305-415-6800.