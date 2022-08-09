US Coast Guard Cutter Collides With Fishing Vessel Near Puerto Rico; One Dead

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter was involved in a fatal collision with a small fishing boat Monday afternoon off the coast of Puerto Rico.

The 154-foot Sentinel Class fast response cutter Winslow Griesser and the 23-foot commercial fishing vessel Desakata collided, approximately four nautical miles north of Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Following the collision, the cutter crew recovered the two fishermen aboard Desakata, identified as Carlos Rosario, who was fatally injured, and his brother Samuel Rosario Beltrán, who sustained injuries but survived the collision.

“We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario following the collision between a Coast Guard cutter and the fishing vessel Desakata this afternoon,” said Capt. José E. Díaz, commander of Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time. A thorough investigation will be completed to determine the causal factors that led to this collision so that we can prevent this type of incident from occurring in the future.”

Coast Guard watchstanders at Sector San Juan were notified of the incident by the cutter Winslow Griesser crew at approximately 2:19 p.m. Monday. Coast Guard watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot response boat crew from Station San Juan who arrived on-scene and located the damaged fishing vessel.

The San Juan-homeported cutter Winslow Griesser transported both of the recovered fishermen to Coast Guard Base San Juan for transfer to awaiting Emergency Medical Services. EMS delivered Samuel Rosario Beltrán to the Centro Medico hospital in San Juan. The remains of Carlos Rosario will be transferred to Forensics Science Institute in San Juan.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into what caused the collision.