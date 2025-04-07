US Coast Guard Interdicts Suspected Smuggling Vessel off San Diego

Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne (WPC 1131), with support from the USS Spruance (DDG 111) and Department of Homeland Security partners interdicted a suspected maritime smuggling vessel carrying eight Mexican nationals approximately 27 miles west of San Diego, on Saturday.

At approximately 11 p.m. Friday, a CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircraft detected an estimated 40-foot cuddy cabin-style vessel traveling northwest about 37 miles south of Point Loma.

The AMO aircraft coordinated a handoff with a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter launched from the USS Spruance, which maintained visual contact with the vessel overnight. At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, the vessel crossed the U.S.-Mexico maritime boundary line.

Around 10:35 a.m., the vessel entered the U.S. contiguous zone, prompting boat crews from the Terrell Horne and Spruance to deploy boarding teams.

The vessel was compliant. There were eight onboard, seven adult males and one adult female, and all claimed Mexican nationality. The Terrell Horne crew transferred them to DHS partner agents in Oceanside, California.

And in an earlier mission on Sunday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal (WPB-87335) interdicted 22 foreigners aboard a 45-foot cabin cruiser approximately six miles west of Point Loma, California.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Narwhal’s crew encountered the vessel and conducted a boarding. The boarding team discovered 19 adult males, one adult female, one male minor and one female minor, all of whom claimed Mexican nationality. The Coast Guard brought them to Ballast Point where they were transferred to Imperial Beach Border Patrol personnel.



