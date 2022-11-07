US Coast Guard Officer Permanently Relieved After Cutter Grounding

The commanding officer of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter has been permanently relieved of duties following a grounding incident in August.

On August 26, Capt. Marc Brandt had been temporarily relieved as commanding officer of USCGC James (WMSL 754) pending the results of an investigation into an onboard mishap. The investigation found that on August 8, James ran aground while underway causing damage to the cutter. No personnel were injured.

The Coast Guard announced Monday that Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, effected the permanent relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter.

Capt. John Driscoll assumed temporary command of the cutter following Brandt’s relief and will remain in command until a permanent commanding officer is assigned.

Brandt has been temporarily assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

James is a Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) commissioned in 2015 and homeported in Charleston, S.C., with a crew of 148 personnel. NSCs are the Coast Guard’s most technologically-advanced cutters in the fleet.