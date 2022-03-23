US Coast Guard Preparing to Order Long Range Cutters

On March 2 the U.S. Coast Guard updated a pre-solicitation notice, originally from November 2021, regarding purchase of 15 Long Range interceptor cutter boats. These will become the 3rd generation cutters for the expanded National Security Cutter fleet. (Search SAM.gov, use ID 70Z02322R93250001.)

The important change updates publication of the Request for Proposal (RFP). That document was expected in January or February. Now, the expected release is April or May 2022. You have to work through the SAM.gov site – hard copies of the solicitation and specification will not be issued. Specification requirements, including size, dimensions, other forms, fit or functional descriptions will be released with the solicitation.

The Government intends to award a single five year “indefinite delivery indefinite quantity” (IDIQ) contract. The Government will evaluate written proposals using the tradeoff process, i.e., the Government can make tradeoffs among cost or price and non-cost factors. This allows selecting a proposal that isn’t the lowest cost because the perceived benefits of the higher priced proposal merit the additional cost, although the rationale for those tradeoffs must be documented.

The CG’s notice describes the LRI III as a multi-mission asset supporting: Search and Rescue, Drug Interdiction, Alien Migrant Interdiction Operations, Living Marine Resource, Other Law Enforcement, and Defense Readiness. Parent cutters may employ the LRI III throughout a spectrum of climates, weather conditions, sea states, and in both day and night environments.

Primary Point of Contact is Allen A. Tillman II: [email protected] Secondary is William E. Lewis: [email protected] The updated response date is March 31.