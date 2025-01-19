Marine Link
US Coast Guard Publishes Final Rule on Cybersecurity

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 19, 2025

The US Coast Guard has published a final rule in the Federal Register to update cybersecurity requirements for U.S.-flagged vessels, outer continental shelf facilities and facilities subject to Maritime Transportation Security Act of 2002 (MTSA).

The rule addresses current and emerging cybersecurity threats in the marine transportation system by adding minimum cybersecurity requirements to help detect risks and respond to and recover from cybersecurity incidents.  

These requirements include developing and maintaining a cybersecurity plan, designating a cybersecurity officer and taking various other measures.  

The rule is effective July 16, 2025, although it also includes a solicitation for comments on a potential two-to-five-year delay.

Maritime Matters: The Marinelink Podcast has hosted a live panel discussion with five experts from the Coast Guard, classification, vessel owners and connectivity leaders to discuss what the rules may look like, as well as what work boat owners should do now to protect themselves, and the consequences not preparing.



