US Coast Guard Resuscitates Tanker Crewman Near Corpus Christi

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced and resuscitated a 60-year-old man from a tanker vessel 90 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at approximately 9:36 a.m. from the captain of the tanker vessel Beatrice requesting a medevac for a crew member reportedly experiencing trouble breathing and abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the patient and transported him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - Shoreline. While en route, the patient's condition deteriorated, prompting Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, a certified EMT and rescue swimmer aboard the helicopter, to perform CPR. Mathews resuscitated the man and the aircrew transferred the patient to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the hospital.

At the time of transfer, the patient was reportedly in critical condition.

"I'm grateful that my training kicked during such an intense situation," said Mathews. "My goal was to do whatever I could to help the patient."